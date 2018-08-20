Bike-riding bandit sentenced for Overland Park bank robbery

A 57-year-old Overland Park man who fled on a bicycle after robbing a bank last year was sentenced Monday to three years and one month in federal prison.

Richard Armenta held up the Capital Federal branch at 9001 Santa Fe Drive on Nov. 24, 2017, and was seen riding a blue and white mountain bike outside.

A distinctive spider web tattoo on his hand also helped investigators catch him.

About a week after the robbery, an Overland Park police officer who had been briefed about the robbery was called to the scene of a disturbance.

Armenta was involved in the disturbance and the officer recognized the tattoo on Armenta’s hand and the bicycle.