Crime

Shooting leaves man dead near 14th Street and White Avenue in Kansas City

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

August 19, 2018 04:36 PM

A shooting has left one man dead Sunday afternoon in east Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near 14th Street and White Avenue.

Arriving police officers found a man dead on the sidewalk.

A green, four-door Chevrolet vehicle abandoned nearby was somehow involved in the shooting, police said.

The shooting marked the third homicide in Kansas City over a period of 24 hours.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

  Comments  