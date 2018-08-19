Shooting leaves man dead near 14th Street and White Avenue in Kansas City

A shooting has left one man dead Sunday afternoon in east Kansas City, according to police.
The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near 14th Street and White Avenue.
Arriving police officers found a man dead on the sidewalk.
A green, four-door Chevrolet vehicle abandoned nearby was somehow involved in the shooting, police said.
The shooting marked the third homicide in Kansas City over a period of 24 hours.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
