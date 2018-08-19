Northbound Interstate 435 remains closed after police found a man shot to death on the highway just south of Eastwood Trafficway early Sunday. The highway has been closed for several hours while police collect evidence. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from July 2017.
Northbound I-435 in Kansas City closed after man found shot to death on highway

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 19, 2018 07:34 AM

Northbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City remains closed after police found a man shot to death on the highway early Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 3:40 a.m. along northbound I-435 just south of Eastwood Trafficway. Arriving officers found the man deceased on the highway.

Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway at 63rd Street while they investigated the shooting and collected evidence. The ramps from Missouri 350 highway to northbound I-435 were also closed.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

