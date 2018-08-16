Police seek help identifying two people in Prospect Avenue homicide investigation

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people seen in a surveillance photo in connection with a Tuesday night homicide.

The two people, dressed in red and gray athletic clothes, are considered persons of interest as police investigate the shooting death of 27-year-old Jerel Price.

Price was shot shortly before midnight Tuesday in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.