Kansas City police start investigation after man is fatally shot at 35th and Prospect

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot about midnight in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue.
Officers were summoned to the intersection for a reported shooting and found the victim. Fire and emergency crews arrived and pronounced the man dead a short time later.
The man’s name has not been released. Police did not release any other details about the shooting.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The shooting marked the city’s 79th homicide reported this year. There were 91 killings reported during the same period in Kansas City a year ago.
