Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Shawnee victim

A 49-year-old man has been charged in a fatal stabbing last week of a Shawnee man.
Vincenzo A. Lucasta of Paola, Kan., is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of David J. Paterno.
Paterno, 57, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 8 at his home in the 21900 block of W. 51st Place.
Lucasta, who is also known as Morgan Lee Speakman, was arrested Monday in Kansas City after an investigation by Shawnee police and the Metro Squad.
Lucasta is now being held in the Johnson County Jail. His bond is set at $2 million.
His first Johnson County court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Comments