Former Leavenworth police officer indicted in 2017 fatal shooting of man in SUV

A former Leavenworth police officer has been indicted in the 2017 shooting death of Antonio Garcia, Jr. , who was in the driver’s seat of an SUV when the officer shot him multiple times.

Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson announced the indictment in a news conference Monday morning.

Ken Barnes and John Cusick, who represent Garcia’s wife and three of his children, said they met with an assistant Leavenworth County prosecutor Monday morning. The assistant prosecutor informed them of the indictment and told them that Officer Matthew Harrington would be turning himself in later in the day, the attorneys said.

“There is some relief,” Barnes said, referring to the feelings of the family. “They were concerned it was never going to happen.”

Tracy Ludeman, who was like an aunt to Garcia since he moved to the Kansas City area more than 30 years ago, said the indictment was “a long time coming.” It’s something she has prayed for during the past year, especially in those early days when she led several protest outside Leavenworth City Hall and spoke to city leaders.

“Had this been a regular citizen, this would have been done already and they would have been in jail,” Ludeman told The Star Monday morning. “You can’t just go around and shoot someone.”

Harrington shot and killed Garcia, 47, on July 11, 2017, while investigating a domestic dispute involving a reported stolen vehicle.

In late January, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens fired Harrington for what the chief said was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy. At the time, Kitchens said: “It was my conclusion the use of deadly force was unreasonable.”

Authorities have not released police video from that day. Family members gathered last month in Wyandotte County to say the video needed to be released.

The shooting of Garcia was prominently featured in The Star’s series in November about the lack of transparency in Kansas government titled, “Why so secret, Kansas?” One article centered on the Leavenworth shooting and the department’s refusal to release police camera footage or the officer’s name. Police only released Harrington’s name in late January when the officer was fired.

A law enacted after the series still doesn’t allow for public disclosure of the footage but does say that family members can see the video within 20 days of a request. According to the wording of that new law, which went into effect July 1, the date of the incident doesn’t matter — only the time of the request.

Since the family gathered last month, Barnes and Cusick have viewed police camera footage of the July 2017 shooting.

“If and when you get to see the video, you will see that Mr. Garcia was trying to disengage himself from the officer,” Barnes said. “He was not trying to engage with the officer.”

Added Cusick: “There was no threat.”

Harrington had been dispatched to Garcia’s home in the 1700 block of Rose Street after an argument between family members.

Garcia left the home before Harrington arrived, but soon returned and encountered the officer, according to a release from the police department.

At one point while Garcia was still in the SUV, Harrington fired his weapon, striking and killing Garcia, according to Leavenworth police.

Relatives have said Harrington tried to stop Garcia from leaving, and the two struggled over the door of the vehicle. Garcia tried to drive away, and the officer fired about five shots, relatives said.

From the day of the shooting until he was fired six months later, the officer had been on paid administrative leave. He earned $38,140 a year.

Ludeman said she wants to see justice.

“And that everything that was kept in the dark would come to light,” she said. “It needs to be brought out.”