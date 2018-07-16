‘Show the video’: Family of Leavenworth man shot by police files lawsuit

In what they called a last resort, lawyers for the family of Antonio Garcia Jr. have filed a lawsuit to see the video of Garcia being shot and killed by a Leavenworth officer.
Several family members gathered Monday with a team of lawyers in Kansas City, Kan., to announce the open records lawsuit, which was filed last week in Leavenworth County. The group said it still needs answers about what happened July 11, 2017.
“What is so difficult for the public to see in this video that you have to hide it,” asked attorney Ben Crump, who has represented other families whose loved ones have been shot by police across the country. “It’s been a year now. You’ve done the investigation ... you don’t need to say no more. Show the video.
“What are they hiding?”
In late January, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens fired officer Matthew Harrington for what the chief said was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy. At the time, Kitchens said: “It was my conclusion the use of deadly force was unreasonable.”
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said then that a separate investigation to determine if Harrington violated Kansas law was ongoing. No decision on charges has been made.
Harrington shot and killed Garcia, 47, while investigating a domestic dispute regarding a reported stolen vehicle.
The shooting of Garcia was prominently featured in The Star’s series in November about the lack of transparency in Kansas government titled, “Why so secret, Kansas?” One article about how weak laws and hazy practices allow law enforcement to avoid accountability centered on the Leavenworth shooting and the department’s refusal to release police camera footage or the officer’s name. Police only released Harrington’s name in late January when the officer was fired.
Harrington had been dispatched to Garcia’s home in the 1700 block of Rose Street after an argument between family members.
Garcia left the home before Harrington arrived, but returned shortly and encountered the officer, according to a release from the police department.
At one point while Garcia was still in his SUV, Harrington fired his weapon, striking and killing Garcia, according to Leavenworth police.
Relatives have said Harrington tried to stop Garcia from leaving, and the two struggled over the door of the vehicle. Garcia tried to drive away, and the officer fired about five shots, relatives said, hitting Garcia in the head and chest.
From the day of the shooting until he was fired six months later, the officer had been on paid administrative leave. He earned $38,140 a year.
In its series last year on government secrecy, The Star revealed that Kansas has one of the most restrictive laws on police body camera footage and dash cam video in the country. Footage is classified as an investigative record and not subject to mandatory disclosure under the Kansas Open Records Act. Because of that, the public may never see the video.
A law enacted after the series says family members can see the footage within 20 days of a request. That measure, though, wasn’t as strong as many lawmakers wanted. Language requiring the public release of footage was removed earlier in the legislative process.
Garcia’s family and friends released balloons at his grave in late January on what would have been his 48th birthday.
On July 11, in a Leavenworth park, the family released balloons again.
Antoinette Harrington, Garcia’s daughter and no relation to Matthew Harrington, said her family must see what happened more than a year ago.
“We haven’t had any closure,” she said. “We can’t heal. We can’t move on from that.”
Comments