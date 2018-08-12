Manslaughter charge filed after police chase ends in deadly crash

A Kansas City man was charged with manslaughter Sunday after he led police on a wild chase that ended with a crash and the death of a 32-year-old man.

Police said in court documents that Samuel Dozier, 22, exceeded 75 mph speeding through several intersections in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood Saturday night before his pickup truck ran through a stop sign and broadsided another car.

Samuel Delozier Jackson County Detention Center

Thomas Colatrella was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala south on Monroe Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when police say the truck driven by Dozier hit him at Smart Avenue.

The truck hit the Impala on the passenger-side door, slamming the car into a rock wall.

The police statement in court records said officers attempted to stop the pickup truck — a gray Toyota Tacoma — because it matched the description of a truck that had been seen in a shooting the night before.

A man had fired a gun at a person in the street, police said.

The officers saw the truck near St. John Avenue and Van Brundt Boulevard and called for other vehicles to come to the area before attempting to make a stop.

But when fire vehicles pulled up behind the police car, the truck sped away, police said.

The truck raced through several intersections at high speeds without stopping and at one point drove the wrong way on a one-way street before it crashed into the car driven by Colatrella.

Colatrella was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Delozier was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

The pickup truck had been stolen from Lee’s Summit, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina Sunday issued a statement saying the chase and the crash are under investigation.

He distributed a copy of the Kansas City Police Department’s vehicle pursuit policy, which includes regulations that officers will not begin a pursuit for a traffic violation, DUI or stolen vehicle unless the occupants have been involved in a dangerous felony or there is an immediate danger to others.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000.