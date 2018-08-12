Pickup truck in police chase Saturday in Kansas City hits car, killing driver

A man was killed Saturday night when his car was hit by a pickup truck that was being chased by Kansas City police.
The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. near Smart and Monroe avenues in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood.
Kansas City police said the incident began nearby at Independence and Hardesty avenues, when police officers saw a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck involved in what police described as an aggravated assault.
The officers tried to pull over the Toyota, but the driver allegedly refused to stop and police pursued it.
The Toyota fled westbound on Smart Avenue and ran a stop sign at Monroe Avenue.
In the intersection, the Toyota hit a silver Chevrolet Impala headed southbound on Monroe. The Toyota hit the driver’s side door of the Impala, pushing the car into a rock retaining wall.
The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He was the only person in the car.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was arrested at the scene.
In a written statement, Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the names of the victim of the wreck and the person arrested will be released at a later time.
The details of the incident that began the police chase are under investigation, Becchina said.
The Kansas City Police Department’s vehicle pursuit policy says that officers will not begin a pursuit for a traffic violation, DUI or stolen vehicle unless the occupants have been involved in a dangerous felony or there is an immediate danger to others.
