Man charged with setting fire that destroyed Overland Park apartment building

A Kansas City man has been charged with setting the fire that destroyed an Overland Park apartment building in May.

Ronald Levon Buchanan, 38, was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday afternoon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Buchanan is charged with 10 counts of aggravated arson and one count of cruelty to animals.

The early morning fire occurred on May 14 at the Spring Hill Apartments in the 8800 block of West 121st Terrace.

