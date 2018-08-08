Jackson County jail inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling

A Jackson County jail inmate who led a conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the downtown Kansas City facility was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

Carlos Laron Hughley, 33, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Federal prosecutors described Hughley as the ringleader of the conspiracy that involved his “minions,” a jail guard and several others on the outside.

The guard, Jalee Caprice Fuller, had a child with Hughley and prosecutors said in court documents that he “used the affections Fuller had for him to convince her to violate the trust placed in her as a corrections officer and participate in the contraband smuggling scheme.”

Fuller pleaded guilty for her role in the conspiracy and was placed on probation for five years.

Hughley also convinced another woman outside of jail who prosecutors said “had feelings for him” to participate in the scheme, which involved providing Fuller with a cell phone and charger that she then delivered to Hughley.

Another co-defendant on the outside was described as Hughley’s former partner in crime whom he persuaded to help in the conspiracy.

“In sum, Carlos Hughley was the hub and center of the contraband smuggling scheme, and the others were the spokes whose actions were being directed and controlled by Hughley,” prosecutors said in court documents.