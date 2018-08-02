One person was found deceased near 18th and Prospect Thursday afternoon in Kansas City. Another person had been injured in a shooting that occurred about a mile away.
KC shooting kills one, critically injures another on Thursday. Police seek suspect

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

August 02, 2018 07:53 PM

One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday shooting in Kansas City.

The fatal victim, a man in his 50s, was found dead near 18th and Prospect streets, Kansas City police said. The shooting reportedly occurred near 22nd and Walrond streets around 4 p.m.

Police are seeking a suspect described as a man around 6 feet tall wearing a dark grey or black tank top with a stocky build who left the scene on foot.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City police at 816-234-5043.

The surviving victim is being treated at a hospital.

