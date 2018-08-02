International House of Prayer student from China killed while taking a walk in KC

A Chinese man shot in the 3600 Block of Bridge Manor Drive near Red Bridge Road was in Kansas City to study at the International House of Prayer of Kansas City, police say.

Xindong Hao, 38, was shot and killed while taking a walk in the neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say there is no apparent reason Hao was targeted.

Hao was in the U.S. along with his wife and four children on a visitor’s visa.

Two others were injured in Wednesday night’s shooting. Both were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police have a person of interest in custody but continue to investigate the shooting. Charges are expected soon, police said.

Whether the case is investigated as a hate crime will be up to prosecutors, said police spokesman Jacob Becchina.

IHOPKC did not immediately return calls from the Star.



