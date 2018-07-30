11 years in prison for hospital credit union robbery including Susan B. Anthony coins

A man with 12 prior felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Monday for his 13th — the robbery of a Kansas City credit union.
Steven McCrary, 57, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 11 years in federal prison for the 2016 robbery of Community America Credit Union at Research Medical Center in the 2300 block of East Meyer Boulevard.
McCrary was arrested in the neighborhood shortly after the robbery, and police recovered $3,815 in stolen money, including something that gave the robber away: 68 commemorative Susan B. Anthony coins.
He was on parole for another robbery at the time of the credit union hold-up.
