Mother of four, stabbed to death, was overcoming disabilities with ‘righteousness’

Deandrea Vine wouldn’t know what to do in the face of such violence, her mother said, thinking of her 27-year-old daughter’s final moments.

Vine worked at Walmart and lived her life overcoming learning disabilities and epilepsy while struggling to raise four children, the mother, Kelly Jackson, said.

In the early morning hours Saturday Vine was stabbed to death, falling face-down in the yard out front of the southeast Kansas City home where she lived.

“She never experienced fighting like that,” Kelly Jackson said. “She wouldn’t be able to know what was happening.”

A cousin discovered Vine’s body about 4 a.m. Saturday and ran into the house, sending out the grandmother, who screamed over the sight.

The family’s van, which was parked in the driveway, is where Vine may have been attacked, the family said, before she ended up in the front yard.

Kelly Jackson stood Sunday with her hands on the shoulders of her own mother — Vine’s grandmother — Bernice Jackson, who sat in a chair outside the home, rocking with grief.

“I keep thinking about her lying there,” Bernice Jackson said. “She never had no fight with anyone for someone to kill her like that.”

Police are investigating the killing and have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Nothing had come easily for Vine, Kelly Jackson said. The father of Vine’s children killed himself about a year ago. Vine and her four children had been living at the home of her mother and grandmother.

But through it all, Kelly Jackson said, her daughter “had that righteousness feeling.”

On hard mornings, Vine would look at herself in the mirror and shake her head as if to loosen her hair and free herself of life’s weight.

“She’d say, ‘I am beautiful still,’” Kelly Jackson said. “She said, ‘I am going to continue going. I’m going to get what I need to be doing.’ That’s that righteousness feeling.”

Vine couldn’t drive because of her medical condition. Between them, her mother and her grandmother got her to and from her job at Walmart. They were proud of her.

They want anyone who knows about Vine’s killing to help the police. And they want the community to pay attention to the violence in the neighborhood.

“This is not a good thing to be having in this area,” Kelly Jackson said. “Everyone needs to know about this brutal situation.”

The children Deandrea Vine leaves behind with her mother and grandmother are a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 21-month old son. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in support of her children and funeral costs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).