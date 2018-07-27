Overland Park teen charged with arson in spree of flare gun attacks

A second Overland Park teenager has been charged with firing a flare gun into several occupied apartments earlier this year.
Luis Fernando Samano, 18, was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $500,000.
He is charged in Johnson County District Court with four felony counts of aggravated arson and one count of misdemeanor theft.
In April flares were fired into two apartments in the 10200 block of West 81st Terrace and two other apartments in the 8000 and 8100 blocks of Perry Street.
All four apartments were occupied at the time, but no one was injured. One flare ignited a fire, but it was quickly put out by firefighters.
A 17-year-old was also charged in June with four aggravated arson counts in the court’s juvenile division.
Samano’s first court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Monday.
