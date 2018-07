Kansas City police have released the name of a 25-year-old man found fatally wounded inside a vehicle outside of an apartment building.

Coty D. Henry of Kansas City was found in a parking lot of The Trails at the Ridge apartments in the 8600 block of East 61st Terrace. Police were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m. Henry was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a person of interest was in custody. No other details were immediately available.