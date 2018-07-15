Kansas City police investigate homicide after man is found dead at Longview Road home

Kansas City police investigated a homicide Sunday morning after officers responding to a reported shooting found a man dead outside a home.
The shooting had been reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7400 block of Longview Road, according to police.
Arriving officers found the victim dead outside a home.
Police had no suspects in custody Sunday morning. Detectives were working to gather more information.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
