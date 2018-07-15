Kansas City police investigated a homicide Sunday morning in the 7400 block of Longview Road. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in September 2014.
Crime

Kansas City police investigate homicide after man is found dead at Longview Road home

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

July 15, 2018 08:20 AM

Kansas City police investigated a homicide Sunday morning after officers responding to a reported shooting found a man dead outside a home.

The shooting had been reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7400 block of Longview Road, according to police.

Arriving officers found the victim dead outside a home.

Police had no suspects in custody Sunday morning. Detectives were working to gather more information.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

