Raytown police respond to third shooting in two days, all with injured victims

Raytown police responded Wednesday morning to a shooting victim in a QuikTrip parking lot — the city’s third shooting incident and fourth shooting victim in two days.

Officers responded to the gas station at 9323 E. 350 Highway just before 11 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was listed in serious condition, according to a press release.

There is no victim or suspect information available.

On Tuesday, Raytown officers responded to two shootings in a four-minute span, both in residential areas.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Utopia Drive and found “evidence leading them to believe that a shooting had occurred.” Police then were alerted of two gunshot victims at local hospitals. A 43-year-old man and 21-year-old man had non-life-threatening injures.

Just four minutes later, a 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5900 block of Crescent Avenue. An arrest was made in the shooting that injured the teen.

Police said there was no reason to believe the two Tuesday shootings were connected.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.