Raytown police responded to a second shooting in the 8600 block of Utopia Drive on Tuesday. Two shooting victims were later found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals. Google Maps
Raytown police called to 2 shootings within 5 minutes. Teen shot in head, others hurt

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

July 17, 2018 08:08 PM

Raytown police responded to separate shootings Tuesday afternoon in a four-minute span.

A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5900 block of Crescent Avenue. Police responded there at 4:08 p.m.

A 19-year-old was found in the 5900 block of Crescent Avenue on Tuesday suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A person of interest was taken into custody. The teen survived but suffered serious injuries.
Four minutes earlier, Raytown officers had responded to the 8600 block of Utopia Drive, where they observed “evidence leading them to believe that a shooting had occurred.”

Residents in the area said they’d heard an argument and gunshots coming from a parking lot.

Police then were alerted of two gunshot victims at local hospitals. A 43-year-old man and 21-year-old man had non-life-threatening injures.

A person of interest was taken into custody in the shooting that injured the teen, police said.

No arrests have been made in the other incident.

“We do not have any reason to believe that these incidents were connected in any way,” Raytown police said by email.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

