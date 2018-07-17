Raytown police called to 2 shootings within 5 minutes. Teen shot in head, others hurt

Raytown police responded to separate shootings Tuesday afternoon in a four-minute span.
A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5900 block of Crescent Avenue. Police responded there at 4:08 p.m.
Four minutes earlier, Raytown officers had responded to the 8600 block of Utopia Drive, where they observed “evidence leading them to believe that a shooting had occurred.”
Residents in the area said they’d heard an argument and gunshots coming from a parking lot.
Police then were alerted of two gunshot victims at local hospitals. A 43-year-old man and 21-year-old man had non-life-threatening injures.
No arrests have been made in the other incident.
Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
