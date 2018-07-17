Electrical data consistent with fire origin in arson fire, expert testifies

Evidence from electric circuit panels at the building where two Kansas City firefighters were killed is consistent with the origin of the blaze being at the back of a nail salon managed by a woman on trial for arson and murder in their deaths, according to expert testimony on day two of the trial.

Michael Keller, a former senior electrical engineer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified Tuesday that the fire caused wire insulation to heat up and trip circuits in the building in the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard.

The electrical panel boxes were at the rear of the salon and the meters were on the outside of the building directly north of the business, which was managed by Thu Hong Nguyen. She is charged with setting the Oct. 12, 2015, fire in which firefighters John Mesh and Larry Leggio were killed by a collapsing brick wall.

Data from the electrical smart meters indicate the fire caused power to be cut off to apartments on the upper two floors of the building by 7:15 p.m. the night of the fire.

Defense attorney Molly Hastings pointed out that the “Open” sign in the window of the nail salon remained on for several minutes after that, indicating the origin of the fire could have been somewhere else. Power to the salon would have gone out sooner if that’s where the fire had started, she said.

But Keller said a fire in the storeroom of the salon, where flammable liquids were stored, would have risen quickly to the ceiling and traveled laterally through the space between the ceiling and the floor above to reach the electrical panel boards for the apartments. For a brief time, that would have spared the electrical panel for the salon, which was lower.