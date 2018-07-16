Fallen firefighters’ families attend opening of arson and murder trial

The families of two fallen Kansas City firefighters heard opening statements Monday in the murder and arson trial against a woman who allegedly had a history of setting fires and collecting insurance payouts.
Thu Hong Nguyen sat in front of interpreters as Assistant Jackson County Prosecutor Daniel Nelson recounted the sequence of events on Oct. 12, 2015, that led to the deaths of firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh when a brick wall collapsed on them in the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard.
Nguyen is accused of setting a fire among flammable liquids in the storeroom of her nail salon on the first floor of the building.
“Two firefighters did not go home to their families that night,” Nelson said. “It was their last call.”
The prosecution intends to present evidence from an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that placed the origin of the fire, which threatened to harm 26 residents in upper floor apartments, in that storeroom.
“She was the last person out,” Nelson said at the bench trial before Jackson County Circuit Judge Joel. P. Fahnestock.
But defense attorney Molly Hastings said in her opening statement that she would challenge that conclusion, which would undermine the state’s case.
The 1947 building still had its original wiring and a history of electrical problems, Hastings said. Homeless people and drug dealers were known to take haven there.
Hastings noted that electric power to the upstairs apartments was cut by the fire before the “Open” sign in the nail salon went dark.
“If the salon was the origin someone would have seen it,” Hastings said. “The power (there) would have gone out first, not last.”
The state’s first witness was Christine Spencer, who was head cashier at Snyder’s grocery on the east side of the alley from the wall that collapsed during the fire. Spencer said she saw Nguyen in the store crying as the building burned.
Comments