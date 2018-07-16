Overland Park police justified in killing man earlier this month, DA’s office reports

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has ruled that Overland Park police’s use of deadly force was justified earlier this month when two officers shot and killed a man wanted for murder.
Charles Webb, 43, died on on July 6 after being shot by two police officers after a standoff at an apartment complex courtyard at West 79th and Grant Street.
Webb was wanted for murder in Missouri, facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Robert Eugene Jennings in Columbia, Mo., earlier in the year.
Police had been called to the scene on reports of a man and woman arguing and shots fired.
According to the District Attorney’s findings, officers arrived to the complex to find Webb brandishing an “AK-47 style rifle, with a curved or ‘banana’ type magazine.” As officers began approaching Webb, the review says he began to shoot at them, compelling the officers to return fire, which would ultimately result in Webb’s death.
“Under the totality of the circumstances, it was reasonable for both officers to conclude that it was necessary to shoot Charles Webb in order to stop an imminent threat to the lives of everyone in the path of Webb’s bullets, including the residents of the complex, citizens driving by the complex and the officers themselves,” the review concluded.
After the shooting, both officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
The justifiable force ruling confirms no criminal action will be taken against the officers.
Comments