Man wanted for murder in Missouri shot to death by Kansas officers, police say

A man wanted for murder in Missouri was fatally shot by officers in Overland Park early Friday, authorities say.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Charles Webb, exchanged shots with police around 1 a.m. in the area of West 79th and Grant streets. He died hours later.

More than 130 miles away, authorities in Columbia released a statement on the Kansas shooting, adding that Webb was suspected of killing a man in their city.

Online court records show Webb was facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Robert Eugene Jennings, 43, of Columbia.

Jennings was shot May 3, and a warrant was issued later for Webb's arrest.

In a previous news release seeking Webb's whereabouts, Columbia police warned Webb could be "armed and dangerous."

Columbia police said its investigation into the May 3 fatal shooting remained open.

Authorities were still at the scene Friday afternoon investigating the officer-involved shooting reported in Overland Park.

According to Overland Park police, officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot and courtyard of an apartment complex.

Police said officers parked a distance away and walked to the complex, where they confronted the gunman, later identified as Webb. They gave several verbal commands. The gunman turned around and allegedly "fired several rounds toward responding officers" from a long gun.

The responding officer immediately returned gunfire, striking Webb, police said.

Webb was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Moments after the shooting, the gunman's girlfriend drove to the police department's north station at 85th Street and Antioch Road and reported that she had been in argument with her boyfriend.

Police said two of its officers involved in the shooting were not injured, and the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the shooting Friday is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.