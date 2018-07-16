KC police: Man who shot 3 officers was suspect seen on video before UMKC killing

A 25-year-old man who on Sunday allegedly wounded three Kansas City police officers and was later killed in a firefight with officers was identified Monday as Marlin Mack.

The shooting suspect, who had been a person of interest in a July 6 killing of a college student, died in a shootout with police at a home in the 2900 block of Topping Avenue.





The officers are expected to recover.

Aided by 40 tips, police had spent a week searching for a man they said was a person on interest in the killing of Sharath Koppu, who was shot during a robbery at J’s Fish and Chicken Market at 5412 Prosepct Ave. where he worked.

Police think Mack was the man seen in surveillance video at the restaurant prior to the robbery.





On Sunday, a crew of undercover detectives and tactical response officers found Mack holed up in the Sky Vu Motel on U.S. 40 near the Truman Sports Complex in east Kansas City, police said.

Mack allegedly traded gunfire with the officers, injuring two undercover detectives. He and accomplice escaped. The accomplice was arrested a short time later but the suspect fled to a residence at 30th Street and Topping Avenue, roughly two miles away.

The earlier gun battle set off a flurry of activity where additional officers descended upon the neighborhoods near the Police Department’s former East Patrol Division on Van Brunt Boulevard.

Heavily armed tactical officers, an armored car and countless police cruisers quickly swarmed the area as police helicopters hovered overhead.

Teams of officers were dispatched to search for the suspect. The congregants worshiping inside nearby churches were instructed to either quickly vacant the premises or take refuge in a safe location.

Within an hour another firefight between Mack and police broke out and a third officer was shot.