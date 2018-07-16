Police discover body at Inner City Oil in KCMO

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of an Inner City Oil employee whose body was found there Monday morning.
Officers were summoned to the gas station at 5901 Swope Parkway on a medical call around 4 a.m. Arriving officers found the body of a man who died from gunshot wounds.
Later Monday morning, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said police believed he was the victim of a robbery.
No arrests have been made and there was no description of the shooter. A witness remained on the scene after police arrived.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
