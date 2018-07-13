Kansas City man guilty of murder after a fight over the price of marijuana

A 37-year-old Kansas City man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing a man during a fight over drugs.
D’Adrian Lamar Bell, 26, was trying to buy marijuana from Brad J. Lindsey when they began fighting over the price on May 15, 2016, in a home in the 7200 block of Olive Street. Lindsey pulled out a handgun and fired.
Lindsey threw Bell’s cellphone away somewhere on Bruce R. Watkins Drive. He threw the gun and the clothes he was wearing into the Missouri River from the Broadway Bridge.
A Jackson County jury also found Lindsey guilty of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
