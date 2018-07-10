KC man's alleged to do list: Wake up. Rob same bank for 2nd time. Go shoe shopping.

A 39-year-old Kansas City man was charged Tuesday with robbing the same bank he was charged with robbing four years ago.
Mario A. Holmes was released from federal custody in March after the previous bank robbery charge was dismissed because he was found incompetent to stand trial, according to federal court and prison records.
Holmes was arrested Monday morning a few minutes after the UMB branch at 1800 Grand Boulevard was robbed.
A bank teller told the FBI that a customer walked up to his counter and handed over a note that read "give me the 100’s, 50’s, 20’s and 10’s,” according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
The teller said he pushed a silent alarm button and handed over cash, later determined to be just under $3,000.
When the suspect left, the teller told a security guard, who went outside and saw the suspect walk south on Grand. The guard called police and reported that the suspect had walked into Bob Jones Shoes in the 1900 block of Grand.
Kansas City police officers arrested Holmes at the store.
Holmes was later questioned by police and the FBI and acknowledged robbing the bank, according to the affidavit.
"Holmes stated he woke up today, and robbed a bank," an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.
He told the investigators that he picked that one because he had robbed it before, according to the affidavit.
Holmes had been released from prison about a year before that 2014 robbery after serving 12 years for another bank hold-up, according to court records.
