One person injured after exchanging shots with Overland Park officers, police say

A person was in critical condition after Overland Park officers fired shots early Friday, police said in a news release.
Officers from the Overland Park Police Department were called to the area of West 79th and Grant streets around 1 a.m. to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.
Police said when officers arrived, a suspect allegedly "fired several rounds toward responding officers."
Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, police said.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said two of its officers involved in the shooting were not injured, and the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.
The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team is expected to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
