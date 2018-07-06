A person was in critical condition after Overland Park officers fired shots early Friday, July 6, 2018 in the area of West 79th and Grant streets, police said. This is a Google Maps street view of the area from May 2017.
Crime

One person injured after exchanging shots with Overland Park officers, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

July 06, 2018 07:12 AM

A person was in critical condition after Overland Park officers fired shots early Friday, police said in a news release.

Officers from the Overland Park Police Department were called to the area of West 79th and Grant streets around 1 a.m. to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.

Police said when officers arrived, a suspect allegedly "fired several rounds toward responding officers."

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, police said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said two of its officers involved in the shooting were not injured, and the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team is expected to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

