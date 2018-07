Kansas City police released the identity Thursday morning of an Overland Park woman found dead inside a parked car near 9th Street and Chestnut Avenue over the weekend.

Stephanie Davis, 21, was found by police around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. She had been shot.

A man, located outside the car with gunshot injuries, was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating Davis' death as a homicide.

