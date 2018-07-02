'Why did you have to shoot him?' cries wife of man with sword killed by police

Moments before Grandview police opened fire on Larry San Nicolas, terror swept over his family watching across the street.

This was supposed to be a medical call, his wife, Jessie San Nicolas cried Monday, the day after.

Her 60-year-old diabetic husband was having a manic reaction because he needed insulin. He was out of control, brandishing a sword, and she wanted police to come with paramedics and help him they way they had done over a year ago when she called 911 for help.

But this time, about 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of 148th Terrace, they saw police officers leveling rifles. Jessie San Nicolas had told the dispatcher her husband had a sword. No firearms.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

His oldest son, Frank Arceo, who lives across the street, tried to run back to his father's house to keep him inside. The police array of armor and artillery terrified him. But officers holding the family back wouldn't let him.

Larry San Nicolas came out the side door and down the driveway, the sword over his head. Two officers stood poised behind a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked across the front of the driveway. Other officers were stationed behind a Grandview police vehicle some 20 yards to the east.

The adults didn't realize it, but Larry San Nicolas' grandchildren were watching from the window in the house across the street.

"It all happened so fast," his wife said, weeping. "Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!"

And she heard herself screaming, "Why did you have to shoot him?!"

She tried to run to her husband, but the officers held her back. It was all unfolding in front of her and her grandchildren and none could go to his aid.

Neighbors across the street saw the shooting, watching a man they said they have known and loved for years.

They saw Jessie San Nicolas, unable to get to her husband. They saw the officer who fired his rifle, breaking down and crying before other officers took him away.

"I yelled, 'Hey stop! What are you doing?'" said Jose Luis Solis, who saw the shooting with his brother, Juan Carlos Solis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of San Nicolas, who died later Sunday night at the hospital.

"No police officer wants this to happen," said Sgt. Bill Lowe. "It (lethal force) is the last resort of any officer. They did what they could to help this individual, but he would have nothing of it. He continued to move aggressively toward them."

"I understand the family is searching for answers," Lowe continued. "Especially the way in unfolded in front of them."

The hardest part, Jessie San Nicolas said, was not being able to comfort her husband as he lay bleeding. She was never able to speak to him before he died.

"Why couldn't they let me have that moment?" she said. "Why couldn't I say, 'I love you Dad, hang in there, hang in . . . We all love you'?"

The investigation will take several weeks Lowe said, studying autopsy results, reviewing witness statements.

The family doesn't understand how a man with a sword, with an SUV between him and the officers, presented a lethal threat.

"This is a nightmare," Jessie San Nicolas said.