Grandview officer shoots 60-year-old man who charged police with two swords

A police officer shot a 60-year-old man armed with two swords who charged at officers during an incident Sunday afternoon at a Grandview home, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. at a home on 148th Terrace, just east of Bruce R. Watkins Drive.
Family members at the home had called 911 and told police that the man was despondent and acting irrationally.
When officers arrived, the family members had left the house. The 60-year-old man emerged from the house carrying two "samurai-like" swords, according to Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the highway patrol, which was called in to investigate the shooting.
The officers tried to talk to the man without success and he charged at them, Lowe said. One Grandview officer fired two non-lethal beanbag rounds at the man. They struck him but had no effect.
The other officer shot the man with live ammunition.
The officers gave first aid to the man, who was still talking when an ambulance took him to a hospital, Lowe said.
Grandview police requested that the Missouri Highway Patrol take over the investigation of the shooting.
The highway patrol will carry out the investigation to completion, Lowe said.
No police officers were hurt in the incident.
A neighbor, Heather Faudel, said she heard shouting, megaphone commands and then a series of "pop pop pop pop" sounds.
She also heard family members shouting and saying "Why did you have to shoot him?"
Law enforcement officials continued the investigation.
