Lenexa police say $100,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a business in the city. Police are seeking this Chevy Tahoe caught on camera hauling the stolen trailer containing the equipment.
Lenexa police say $100,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a business in the city. Police are seeking this Chevy Tahoe caught on camera hauling the stolen trailer containing the equipment. Lenexa police
Lenexa police say $100,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a business in the city. Police are seeking this Chevy Tahoe caught on camera hauling the stolen trailer containing the equipment. Lenexa police

Crime

$100K worth of musical equipment stolen in JoCo belongs to band with 4th of July gig

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 29, 2018 05:36 PM

More than $100,000 worth of a band's musical equipment was stolen in Lenexa, police say.

The equipment included drums, guitar amps, keys, microphones and mixers. Lenexa police said Friday afternoon that the suspect vehicle is a white Chevy Tahoe that was captured hauling the stolen trailer on city surveillance cameras.

Chris Davis is a drummer in Lost Wax. He said he and his bandmates were celebrating his birthday when the equipment was stolen from the area of Lackman and 95th streets.

lpd 2.JPG
Lenexa police

The band and Davis' company, Jukeboxx Media, are scheduled to play in four weddings this weekend. Lost Wax is also set to headline a Fourth of July event at Berkley Riverfront Park.

"It puts us back quite a bit," Davis said about the theft.

But it's also "illuminated quite a silver lining," he added.

Area production and event companies have reached out offering photo booths, microphones, "detective skills and pasta salad" to help Lost Wax weather the loss.

The support will allow the band to still perform at its upcoming events.

"It's almost drowned out how negative this incident has been," Davis said.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

  Comments  