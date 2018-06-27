KC RiverFest at Berkley Riverfront Park on July 4 will culminate with a huge fireworks show over Missouri River.
Your mega-guide to July 4th holiday events, from fireworks to fun runs

June 27, 2018 02:22 PM

Given that the Kansas City area boasts the communities of Liberty and Independence, perhaps it’s not surprising that the Fourth of July is a big deal around here.

For the next week, some type of Independence Day celebration will take place every day in at least one corner of the region, starting this evening with the Bonner Blast in Bonner Springs and concluding with a bevy of fireworks displays on the evening of July 4 itself.

Among the most popular events are Parked! (June 29) in Shawnee, Booms and Blooms (June 30) at Powell Gardens, Legacy Blast (July 3) in Lee’s Summit, KC Riverfest (July 4) at Berkley Riverfront Park and Star Spangled Spectacular (July 4) at Corporate Woods in Overland Park.

A special event will take place July 1 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with Red, White and Bluegrass featuring Lee “God Bless the USA” Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent.

There also will be no fewer than six chances for runners to celebrate our nation’s independence by running races, highlighted by the traditional Four on the 4th, a four-mile run/walk down Ward Parkway.

Events are free unless noted otherwise.

Festivals and fireworks

Bonner Springs

What: Bonner Blast: Fourth of July Celebration and Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Pageant.

When: 8 p.m. June 28

Where: Kelly Murphy Park

Info: bonnersprings.org, 913-422-7242

Shawnee

What: Parked! featuring music, food trucks and fireworks.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Stump Park, 4751 Woodland, Shawnee

Info: visitshawneeks.com

Lansing

What: Children’s activities and food vendors followed by fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. June 29

Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park

Info: lansing.ks.us /416/lansings-independence-day-celebration, 913-727-5488

Osawatomie

What: Oz Lights on the Lake: fun run, parade, carnival games, music with Travis Marvin, Hudson Drive and Katie and the Boys and fireworks.

When: 7 a.m. June 30 (Miss Osawatomie Pageant, 7 p.m. June 29; Fishing Derby, 8:30 a.m. July 1)

Where: John Brown Park, Main Street and Osawatomie City Lake

Info: ozlightsonthelake.com

Powell Gardens

What: Booms and Blooms Festival will include food, vendors, Lee’s Summit Symphony and fireworks.

When: 3 p.m. June 30; Gardens open 9 a.m.

Where: 1609 NW U.S. 50, Kingsville

Info: $5-$12; powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600

Raymore

What: Spirit of America Celebration. Food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. June 30

Where: Recreation Park

Info: raymore.com

Worlds of Fun

What: BBQ & Boom featuring smoked barbecue, craft beers and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3-4

Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

Info: $41-$62; free for military on July 4; worldsoffun.com, 816-303-5120

Lee’s Summit

What: Legacy Blast with vendors, inflatables, entertainment and fireworks.

When: 5 p.m. July 3

Where: Legacy Park

Info: cityofls.net, 816-969-1500

Liberty

What: Liberty Fest with food trucks, beer garden, family activities, live music and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex

Info: liberty4thfest.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What: Independence Day Celebration. Music by Prince Ivan and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 937 W. Walnut, Independence

Info: ci.independence.mo.us/calendar

Gregg/Klice Community Center

What: 18th & Vine Fourth of July Celebration featuring music and fireworks; hosted by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 1600 Buck O’Neil Way

Info: kcparks.org/event/second-annual-18th-vine-fourth-july-celebration, 816-513-0652

Howl at the Moon

What: Stars and Strips with music, dancing, drinks, music and giveaways.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 1334 Grand

Info: howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695

Kearney

What: Fireworks and concert by Switch.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park

Info: kearneyamphitheater.com

St. Agnes Athletic Field

What: Fireworks display put on by Mission Woods, Westwood Hills, Fairway, Westwood and Roeland Park.

When: 8 p.m. July 3

Where: 5250 Mission, Roeland Park

Info: westwoodks.org

Pierson Park

What: Fireworks display by Turner Recreation Commission and Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 3

Where: 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kan.

Info: turnerrec.org

Parkville

What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks finale.

When: 7 a.m. July 4 (carnival, June 29-July 4)

Where: Most events downtown

Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival

Prairie Village

What: VillageFest. Children’s parade and other children’s activities, plus entertainment, car show and pie-baking contest.

When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4

Where: 77th Street and Mission Road

Info: pvkansas.com, 913-381-6464

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

What: Old-fashioned games, patriotic lessons, pig-calling contest and bike parade.

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 4

Where: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park

Info: $2; artsandrec-op.org/farmstead

Missouri Town 1855

What: Independence Day, 1850s style, including speeches, children’s games, period cooking and dancing.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit

Info: $4-$7; jacksongov.org/parks, 816-229-8980

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

What: Independence Day: 1860s Style. Reading of Declaration of Independence, cannon firings, patriotic songs and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe

Info: $3-$7; mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111

Old Town Lenexa

What: Community Days Parade.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: lenexa.com/parks

Weston

What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Weston City Park

Info: westonmo.com, 816-640-2909

Smithville

What: Nellie’s Mini Parade Fourth of July Celebration.

When: 11 a.m. July 4

Where: Courtyard Park on Main Street

Info: exploresmithville.com

Gardner

What: Entertainment will include Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Big Time Grain Company and Rachel Louise Taylor. Also, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 3:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Celebration Park

Info: gardnerkansas.gov

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC RiverFest. Huge fireworks show over Missouri River will follow evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road

Info: $5; kcriverfest.com

Fort Leavenworth

What: Salute to the Union and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Merritt Lake

Info: travelks.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-at-fort-leavenworth/17888

Burcham Park

What: Lawrence Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks and more.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: Second and Indiana, Lawrence

Info: thegranada.com, 785-842-1390

Corporate Woods

What: Star Spangled Spectacular. Live music by Overland Park Civic Band and The Elders, vendors and children’s activities, capped by fireworks.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park

Info: opkansas.org/events/star-spangled-spectacular

Leawood City Park

What: Music by HotHouse, games, vendors and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: 10601 Lee, Leawood

Info: leawood.org/parks, 913-663-9151

Stilwell

What: Parade, dinner and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton

Info: stilwellcommunity.org

De Soto

What: July 4 celebration with food, crafts, Good Sam Club Band and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Riverfest Park

Info: facebook.com/cityofdesotoks, 913-583-1182

Gladstone

What: Mango Yango and Northstar Community Band followed by fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Oak Grove Park

Info: gladstone.mo.us

Blue Springs

What: Red, White and Blue Springs with live music by Michael Dale and Monica Pearce, plus fireworks.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Peve Stadium

Info: bluespringsgov.com/1429/4th-of-july

Smithville

What: Fireworks display.

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Smithville Lake dam

Info: smithvillechamber.org

Olathe

What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex

Info: olatheks.org/redwhiteblue

Platte City

What: Patriotic music and fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Platte Ridge Park

Info: plattecitymo.com

Other events

Downtown Merriam

What: Flags 4 Freedom flag display; concert by American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City, 1 p.m. July 4.

When: June 30-July 7

Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

Info: merriam.org/704/flags-4-freedom

Kansas City Zoo

What: Red, White & Zoo; active and retired military individuals receive free admission and families $1 off.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30-July 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: 6800 Zoo Drive

Info: $6.50-$16; kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234

Muriel Kauffman Theatre

What: Red, White and Bluegrass: Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent

When: 7 p.m. July 1

Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway

Info: $39-$69; kauffmancenter.org, 816-994-7222

HopCat

What: Hot Dog Eating Contest.

When: 3 p.m. July 4

Where: 401 Westport

Info: hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439

Runs and bike rides

Independence

What: Freedom Ride. Bicycle rides from 35 to 75 miles on country roads in eastern Jackson County.

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 30

Where: Government Employees Health Administration Building, 20201 E. Jackson

Info: $40; alexslemonade.org/campaign/freedom-ride

Bass Pro Shops

What: Firecracker Flight 5K and 10K.

When: 8 a.m. June 30

Where: 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence

Info: $16-$40; bodiesracecompany.com

Prairiefire

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 1

Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park

Info: $15-$40; starsandstripes5K.com

Harley-Davidson Factory

What: Firecracker Flight 5K and 10K.

When: 8 a.m. July 1

Where: 11401 N. Congress

Info: $16-$40; bodiesracecompany.com

Old Town Lenexa

What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.

When: 7 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com/freedomrun, 913-477-7100

Unity Village

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 1901 NW Blue Parkway

Info: $15-$40; starsandstripes5K.com

Ward Parkway Center

What: Four on the 4th four-mile run/walk and Kids Fun Run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 8600 Ward Parkway

Info: $12-$36; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com

