Your mega-guide to July 4th holiday events, from fireworks to fun runs

Given that the Kansas City area boasts the communities of Liberty and Independence, perhaps it’s not surprising that the Fourth of July is a big deal around here.
For the next week, some type of Independence Day celebration will take place every day in at least one corner of the region, starting this evening with the Bonner Blast in Bonner Springs and concluding with a bevy of fireworks displays on the evening of July 4 itself.
Among the most popular events are Parked! (June 29) in Shawnee, Booms and Blooms (June 30) at Powell Gardens, Legacy Blast (July 3) in Lee’s Summit, KC Riverfest (July 4) at Berkley Riverfront Park and Star Spangled Spectacular (July 4) at Corporate Woods in Overland Park.
A special event will take place July 1 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with Red, White and Bluegrass featuring Lee “God Bless the USA” Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent.
There also will be no fewer than six chances for runners to celebrate our nation’s independence by running races, highlighted by the traditional Four on the 4th, a four-mile run/walk down Ward Parkway.
Events are free unless noted otherwise.
Festivals and fireworks
Bonner Springs
What: Bonner Blast: Fourth of July Celebration and Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Pageant.
When: 8 p.m. June 28
Where: Kelly Murphy Park
Info: bonnersprings.org, 913-422-7242
Shawnee
What: Parked! featuring music, food trucks and fireworks.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Stump Park, 4751 Woodland, Shawnee
Info: visitshawneeks.com
Lansing
What: Children’s activities and food vendors followed by fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. June 29
Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park
Info: lansing.ks.us /416/lansings-independence-day-celebration, 913-727-5488
Osawatomie
What: Oz Lights on the Lake: fun run, parade, carnival games, music with Travis Marvin, Hudson Drive and Katie and the Boys and fireworks.
When: 7 a.m. June 30 (Miss Osawatomie Pageant, 7 p.m. June 29; Fishing Derby, 8:30 a.m. July 1)
Where: John Brown Park, Main Street and Osawatomie City Lake
Info: ozlightsonthelake.com
Powell Gardens
What: Booms and Blooms Festival will include food, vendors, Lee’s Summit Symphony and fireworks.
When: 3 p.m. June 30; Gardens open 9 a.m.
Where: 1609 NW U.S. 50, Kingsville
Info: $5-$12; powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600
Raymore
What: Spirit of America Celebration. Food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. June 30
Where: Recreation Park
Info: raymore.com
Worlds of Fun
What: BBQ & Boom featuring smoked barbecue, craft beers and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3-4
Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.
Info: $41-$62; free for military on July 4; worldsoffun.com, 816-303-5120
Lee’s Summit
What: Legacy Blast with vendors, inflatables, entertainment and fireworks.
When: 5 p.m. July 3
Where: Legacy Park
Info: cityofls.net, 816-969-1500
Liberty
What: Liberty Fest with food trucks, beer garden, family activities, live music and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex
Info: liberty4thfest.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
What: Independence Day Celebration. Music by Prince Ivan and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 3
Where: 937 W. Walnut, Independence
Info: ci.independence.mo.us/calendar
Gregg/Klice Community Center
What: 18th & Vine Fourth of July Celebration featuring music and fireworks; hosted by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.
When: 7 p.m. July 3
Where: 1600 Buck O’Neil Way
Info: kcparks.org/event/second-annual-18th-vine-fourth-july-celebration, 816-513-0652
Howl at the Moon
What: Stars and Strips with music, dancing, drinks, music and giveaways.
When: 7 p.m. July 3
Where: 1334 Grand
Info: howlatthemoon.com/kansas-city, 816-471-4695
Kearney
What: Fireworks and concert by Switch.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park
Info: kearneyamphitheater.com
St. Agnes Athletic Field
What: Fireworks display put on by Mission Woods, Westwood Hills, Fairway, Westwood and Roeland Park.
When: 8 p.m. July 3
Where: 5250 Mission, Roeland Park
Info: westwoodks.org
Pierson Park
What: Fireworks display by Turner Recreation Commission and Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 3
Where: 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kan.
Info: turnerrec.org
Parkville
What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks finale.
When: 7 a.m. July 4 (carnival, June 29-July 4)
Where: Most events downtown
Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival
Prairie Village
What: VillageFest. Children’s parade and other children’s activities, plus entertainment, car show and pie-baking contest.
When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4
Where: 77th Street and Mission Road
Info: pvkansas.com, 913-381-6464
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
What: Old-fashioned games, patriotic lessons, pig-calling contest and bike parade.
When: 9 a.m.-noon July 4
Where: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park
Info: $2; artsandrec-op.org/farmstead
Missouri Town 1855
What: Independence Day, 1850s style, including speeches, children’s games, period cooking and dancing.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit
Info: $4-$7; jacksongov.org/parks, 816-229-8980
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
What: Independence Day: 1860s Style. Reading of Declaration of Independence, cannon firings, patriotic songs and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4
Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe
Info: $3-$7; mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111
Old Town Lenexa
What: Community Days Parade.
When: 10 a.m. July 4
Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
Info: lenexa.com/parks
Weston
What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m. July 4
Where: Weston City Park
Info: westonmo.com, 816-640-2909
Smithville
What: Nellie’s Mini Parade Fourth of July Celebration.
When: 11 a.m. July 4
Where: Courtyard Park on Main Street
Info: exploresmithville.com
Gardner
What: Entertainment will include Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Big Time Grain Company and Rachel Louise Taylor. Also, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 3:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Celebration Park
Info: gardnerkansas.gov
Berkley Riverfront Park
What: KC RiverFest. Huge fireworks show over Missouri River will follow evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.
When: 4 p.m. July 4
Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road
Info: $5; kcriverfest.com
Fort Leavenworth
What: Salute to the Union and fireworks.
When: 4 p.m. July 4
Where: Merritt Lake
Info: travelks.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-at-fort-leavenworth/17888
Burcham Park
What: Lawrence Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks and more.
When: 5 p.m. July 4
Where: Second and Indiana, Lawrence
Info: thegranada.com, 785-842-1390
Corporate Woods
What: Star Spangled Spectacular. Live music by Overland Park Civic Band and The Elders, vendors and children’s activities, capped by fireworks.
When: 5 p.m. July 4
Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park
Info: opkansas.org/events/star-spangled-spectacular
Leawood City Park
What: Music by HotHouse, games, vendors and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: 10601 Lee, Leawood
Info: leawood.org/parks, 913-663-9151
Stilwell
What: Parade, dinner and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton
Info: stilwellcommunity.org
De Soto
What: July 4 celebration with food, crafts, Good Sam Club Band and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Riverfest Park
Info: facebook.com/cityofdesotoks, 913-583-1182
Gladstone
What: Mango Yango and Northstar Community Band followed by fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Oak Grove Park
Info: gladstone.mo.us
Blue Springs
What: Red, White and Blue Springs with live music by Michael Dale and Monica Pearce, plus fireworks.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Peve Stadium
Info: bluespringsgov.com/1429/4th-of-july
Smithville
What: Fireworks display.
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Smithville Lake dam
Info: smithvillechamber.org
Olathe
What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex
Info: olatheks.org/redwhiteblue
Platte City
What: Patriotic music and fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: Platte Ridge Park
Info: plattecitymo.com
Other events
Downtown Merriam
What: Flags 4 Freedom flag display; concert by American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City, 1 p.m. July 4.
When: June 30-July 7
Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
Info: merriam.org/704/flags-4-freedom
Kansas City Zoo
What: Red, White & Zoo; active and retired military individuals receive free admission and families $1 off.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30-July 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4
Where: 6800 Zoo Drive
Info: $6.50-$16; kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234
Muriel Kauffman Theatre
What: Red, White and Bluegrass: Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent
When: 7 p.m. July 1
Where: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway
Info: $39-$69; kauffmancenter.org, 816-994-7222
HopCat
What: Hot Dog Eating Contest.
When: 3 p.m. July 4
Where: 401 Westport
Info: hopcat.com/kansas-city, 816-656-3439
Runs and bike rides
Independence
What: Freedom Ride. Bicycle rides from 35 to 75 miles on country roads in eastern Jackson County.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 30
Where: Government Employees Health Administration Building, 20201 E. Jackson
Info: $40; alexslemonade.org/campaign/freedom-ride
Bass Pro Shops
What: Firecracker Flight 5K and 10K.
When: 8 a.m. June 30
Where: 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence
Info: $16-$40; bodiesracecompany.com
Prairiefire
What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 1
Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park
Info: $15-$40; starsandstripes5K.com
Harley-Davidson Factory
What: Firecracker Flight 5K and 10K.
When: 8 a.m. July 1
Where: 11401 N. Congress
Info: $16-$40; bodiesracecompany.com
Old Town Lenexa
What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.
When: 7 a.m. July 4
Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com/freedomrun, 913-477-7100
Unity Village
What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: 1901 NW Blue Parkway
Info: $15-$40; starsandstripes5K.com
Ward Parkway Center
What: Four on the 4th four-mile run/walk and Kids Fun Run.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: 8600 Ward Parkway
Info: $12-$36; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com
