Police say driver was texting when he allegedly struck, killed KC man using wheelchair

A Kansas City man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a man using a wheelchair last month.
Ramello C. Robinson, 21, allegedly left the scene of an accident, a felony. In charging documents filed Saturday in Jackson County Circuit Court, police say their investigation led them to Robinson as the driver in the deadly crash at 11th and Charlotte streets.
Phillip M. Noel, 50, of Kansas City, was killed. The wreck left Noel's wheelchair in pieces scattered about on the roadway.
Robinson was westbound on 11th when Noel attempted to cross the street. Surveillance footage showed Robinson had a green light and Noel entered the intersection after the light had turned green, according to court records.
Robinson was texting at the moment of the crash, police said.
Robinson's partner was in the vehicle, along with their 4-year-old daughter. The partner initially told police she had been the driver.
But detectives were contacted the next day by the woman's mother. The mother said she had learned that Robinson had actually been driving. Detectives wrote in court records that they corroborated the claim with another relative.
Later that day, detectives interviewed the couple's 4-year-old, who said her father was at the wheel and "drove over" a man, according to court records.
When detectives attempted to interview Robinson, he requested an attorney.
His bond was set at $10,000.
