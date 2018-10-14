LS Scholar Bowl Team will host Tiger Trivia Night

R-7 seeks feedback on growth ideas
A little time remains to complete the Lee’s Summit School District’s second survey on how to make the best use of school facilities in the coming years.
The survey focuses on “informal solutions” posted online that are a starting point for further discussion and analysis. Among the ideas:
▪ Moving sixth-graders into middle schools, or perhaps sixth-grade centers.
▪ Moving early childhood programs out of the elementary schools into more centralized locations.
▪ Building new schools.
▪ Expanding programs at the Missouri Innovation Campus to relieve the strain on the high schools.
▪ Flexible scheduling, year-round school and online classes at the high school level.
▪ Reinvest in schools to make learning spaces more equal across a district in which the age of school buildings varies widely. Part of Greenwood Elementary dates to 1910 and Hazel Grove Elementary to 1933.
▪ Alter school boundaries.
The ideas are outlined at www.lsr7.org/cfmp, which contains feedback forms and a link to the survey. It will be posted through Oct. 19.
Innovation Campus wins national award
The Missouri Innovation Campus and Summit Technology Academy building is one of five Grand Prize Award winners named in the Fall 2018 issue of “Learning By Design” magazine, which showcases the country’s best education design and construction projects.
A panel of eight architects, education administrators and facility professionals reviewed 72 submissions before selecting the winners.
Jurors said this about the Missouri Innovation Campus: “Loved the large range of differentiated space types to support various learning modalities and activities. Adaptable design for future use and changes is great. The design and programming have real world relevance.”
The construction of the Missouri Innovation Campus, near Ward and Tudor roads, was a collaboration among the Lee’s Summit School District, the University of Central Missouri, DLR Group, Gould Evans and McCownGordon Construction. It serves both high school and college students and enables high school students attending Summit Technology Academy to earn a bachelor’s degree two years after graduating from high school.
Summit Christian homecoming
Jack Pierce and Makenna McGraw are this year’s homecoming king and queen at Summit Christian Academy.
Their names were announced at halftime of the Oct. 5 homecoming game against Van Horn High School, which SCA won.
Older adults invited to high school tour on Oct. 24
Senior citizens are invited to Lee’s Summit West High School on Oct. 24 for a student-led walking tour, lunch and an informational presentation.
The free event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees must provide their own transportation to Lee’s Summit West, 2600 S.W. Ward Road.
Reservations are required because tour capacity is limited. Contact Ariel Andrew at 816-986-1014 or ariel.andrew@lsr7.net to reserve a spot.
Trivia event benefits Scholar Bowl team
The Lee’s Summit High School Scholar Bowl Team will host Tiger Trivia Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the school’s lecture hall. People age 14 and above are welcome to play.
In addition to the trivia contest, the event will include a silent auction and drawings. All proceeds will benefit the Scholar Bowl Team.
Teams of up to eight people may participate for $80. Individuals can register for $15 and will be placed on a team. A VIP table package for eight costs $100.
Child care will be offered for children 13 and under. The cost is $10 an hour for the first child and $3 an hour for additional siblings.
Early registration is recommended. Contact Diana Lehman at Diana.lehman@lsr7.net or 816-986-2000, extension 7266.
To donate cash or an auction item, send it to Diana Lehman, Scholar Bowl coach, Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64068. Make checks payable to Lee’s Summit High School.
Comments