Mahaffie Street Extension provides route for commuters to, from Garmin headquarters

Garmin International is headquartered in Olathe. skeyser@kcstar.com

As promised, the Mahaffie Street extension has opened in Olathe, providing another route for commuters to and from the Garmin International headquarters at 151st Street and Ridgeview Road.

Previously, Mahaffie Street ended just north of 151st Street. The extension has taken it under Interstate 35 to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Church Street. Among other benefits, the new route is expected to relieve congestion at 151st Street and I-35, traditionally the main interchange used by Garmin employees.

“Residents have always stressed their desire for quality roads and less congestion,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said. “We’re thankful to have partnerships like we do with Garmin and the state of Kansas to help us achieve these goals.”

Garmin contributed $1.8 million toward the $14.8 million project.

County adds oral public comments at virtual meetings

When the Johnson County Commission began meeting virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, it accepted only written comments from the public. But now, oral comments are being accepted as well.

Starting with the Jan. 21 meeting, commissioners established a trial process in which speakers can register each week between Tuesday evening and noon on the Wednesday before the Thursday commission sessions. The policy allows no more than 50 speakers, each of whom may talk for up to two minutes.

For details on how to register, go to the Board of County Commissioners page at jocogov.org. The commission will continue meeting virtually at least through February.

Dylan Scott to headline Gardner’s July 4 concert

This may be in the bleak midwinter of the coronavirus pandemic, but the city of Gardner recently declared that its Independence Day celebration will return for 2021.

The city also announced that country music artist Dylan Scott will headline the July Fourth concert.

Music teacher of the Year is from Olathe

Elise Peterson, choir director at Olathe South High School, is the 2020-21 Kansas Music Educators Association Teacher of the Year.

“Elise is truly a gifted music educator,” Martha Gabel, fine arts coordinator for the Olathe Public Schools, said in a news release. “The high expectations she has set for herself and her students are not only evident in her classroom but also in the many successful performances she conducts each year.”

Making do….with feed sacks

What can you do with an empty feed sack? “Thrift Style,” an upcoming exhibit at the Johnson County Museum in Overland Park, gives 41 examples of garments and other household items fashioned in years past.

The traveling exhibit “illuminates how the ‘upcycling’ of these bags mutually benefited 20th century consumers and businesses,” the Johnson County Park and Recreation District said in a news release. “This exhibition offers a snapshot of domestic life during a time when recycling was as critical as it is today.”

It opens Feb. 6 and continues through April 30 at the museum, inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave.

Admission is included with regular rates for the museum, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

At 6 p.m. March 2, a related History on Tap program called “Thrift Style: Ingenuity in Hard Times” will feature Marla Day from the Kansas State University Historic Costume & Textile Museum. Go to jcprd.com for registration details.

County shares fuel station with Olathe schools

Johnson County is allowing its fueling station to be used by up to 30 Olathe school buses that are powered by compressed natural gas.

The agreement enables the county to make the most of its investment in facilities for compressed natural gas, which is cheaper and cleaner than traditional fuel for vehicles. The arrangement also allows the school district to transition more easily to compressed natural gas.

The station is used by vehicles from the county public works, transit and wastewater departments, as well as Olathe trash vehicles. Proceeds from compressed natural gas sales are reinvested in the county’s fleet fund.