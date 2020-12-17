Olathe mayor: After a rough year, ‘we’re hopeful for better days ahead’

The mayor of Olathe is thankful for all who make the city great. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

We’ve almost made it. With just two weeks left in 2020, many of us are filled with mixed emotions. We’re eager to wrap up a difficult year and feel sorrow for the struggles many faced over the past months. But we’re hopeful for better days ahead.

My heart goes out to all who have suffered loss this year, and I know there are many. I think of our friend, the late Mayor Mike Copeland.

I pray for those who have lost loved ones, as well as for those who have lost jobs, businesses and even for those who have lost precious time in the classroom.

It’s been a year unlike any other. But even as I reflect on 2020, I’m making a choice to feel something else as well: grateful.

I’m grateful to live in a community as exceptional as Olathe. Our city’s strong foundation helped us weather the storm of 2020 with minimal disruptions to our exceptional services. In fact, we even took home the Leading the Way Award from the ETC Institute for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents.

I’m grateful for all we have to look forward to in 2021 as well. Work is underway on a new and improved 119th and I-35 interchange that will mean a faster and safer commute for thousands of drivers a day.

We’re moving forward on a new downtown library that will elevate services for all users and continue to transform downtown Olathe. And we will soon open two new facilities: Fire Station No. 8 and the Fire Training Academy. They will allow us to better protect our residents and solidify our position as one of the safest cities in America.

I’m grateful for the things 2020 taught me as well. Many of us have been reminded of the importance of family and have found new ways to connect. I’m grateful for the push to innovate, and confident that it will make us better moving forward. And I’m grateful for the reminder of just how strong and resilient we are as people and as a community.

I’m grateful for all those who’ve stepped up this year: the essential workers who kept our city running in the face of unprecedented challenges, our healthcare workers who revealed their grit and passion, the teachers who reminded us just how critical they are to our children’s well-being and the first responders who sacrifice their safety every day for ours.

As difficult as 2020 was, it was also full of inspiration. It was my honor to present the Cathedral Builder Awards this year to Olathe Health and Masks of Mercy for the incredible work they did to help Olathe residents through the pandemic. But countless other groups found ways to help, as well, from our churches and civic clubs to our schools and businesses.

You are what makes Olathe so exceptional, and I’m grateful to 2020 for reminding us of that. Thank you for finding ways to push through this year’s obstacles, and for being there for your neighbors at the same time. Olathe’s heart and community spirit really are in a class of their own.

Thank you for all of your support for the city, as well. I never expected 2020 would end with me in the mayor’s office, and I’m so thankful for your warm welcome and kind words.

I am grateful to serve you, and to be able to guide our great community on this path forward. Great things truly are ahead.

On behalf of the City Council and the City of Olathe, merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Olathe Mayor John W. Bacon