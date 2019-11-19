Olathe recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

Students at Trail Ridge Middle School learned about the Navy and the USS Kansas City from these three Navy officers.

Olathe listed among 100 healthiest workplaces

The city of Olathe has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by the Health Intelligence company Springbuk.

The announcement concludes a year-long wellness awards program in more than 45 U.S. cities. The winners are recognized for investing in the health and well-being of their employers and for the effectiveness of those initiatives. Other local names on the list include Burns & McDonnell, J.E. Dunn Construction, CBIZ, the Raytown School District and KCP&L, which is now Evergy.

Applicants were evaluated across six key categories: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, marketing and communications, programming and interventions, and lastly, reporting and analytics.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The 100 winners were not ranked, but listed alphabetically.

Nautical lesson has a local angle

Eighth-grade students recently learned have learned about Navy careers and the USS Kansas City when three members of the U.S. Navy visited Trail Ridge Middle School in the Gardner Edgerton School District.

The visitors were Commander R.J. Zamberlan, communications officer; Lt. Jonathan Leo, chief engineer, and Lt. Brent Hodge, combat systems officer.

The USS Kansas City, a combat ship, was christened in September 2018 and launched the following month. It’s the second Navy ship that has borne the Kansas City name. The first one was decommissioned in 1994.

Mayor’s Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 6

The city of Olathe will usher in the holiday season on Dec. 6 with Celebrate Olathe activities and the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center, 205 E. Kansas City Road, where Mayor Michael Copeland will light the tree. The rest of the evening features music, food trucks, free activities and a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Joey the Elf.

Free shuttle service will be provided from Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St.

English teacher earns national recognition

LuAnn Fox, an English teacher at Olathe Northwest High School, is a national recipient of the 2019 High School Teacher of Excellence Award, sponsored by the Secondary Section of the National Council of Teachers of English. She was selected for the award by the Kansas Association of Teachers of English.

“LuAnn is a valued member of our talented staff and this award is well deserved,” Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said in a news release. “She is active in a number of organizations, locally and nationally, and represents Olathe Northwest and the Olathe School District very well.”

Fairview kids get a taste of governing

Forming the Nation of Fairview, children in Olathe solidified their knowledge of the three branches of government.

In late October, representatives of Johnson County Court Services brought the civics lesson to students in the third through fifth grades at Fairview Elementary School.

During an assembly, the new country elected a president who chose members of her executive cabinet. Other students were appointed to serve as legislators, and three were selected for the judiciary. The Nation of Fairview selected a color for its national flag, and the judicial branch navigated a disagreement between the other branches.

Johnson County Court Services is Fairview’s Adopt-A-School partner.

“JOCO Court Services provides engaging opportunities for our students to actively learn about civics,” Fairview counselor Mitchell Cloud said in a news release. “It allows our students to see themselves as future judges, lawmakers, governors and even as future presidents.”

Learn about old-time tools at Mahaffie

To do a job right, you need the right tool. Any handyman will tell you that.

A Nov. 19 presentation at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will shed light on tools commonly used when Olathe was being settled in the 1800s. During a program from 7 to 8:30 p.m., titled “Useful Things Often Forgotten,” Mahaffie Site Manager Tim Talbott will show off tools, like a cornhusk scrub brush, used back then to solve daily problems. Register through the events calendar at mahaffie.org at a cost of $5.