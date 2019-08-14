Project links Mahaffie with inmates at correctional facility

A grant will allow Mahaffie to collaborate with residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility to teach sewing skills and construct clothing to be worn by living history interpreters at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. File photo

Unique clothing project at Mahaffie

Women prisoners and an Olathe historic site will both benefit from a project that enlists the inmates to help create period clothing from the 19th century.

The historic site is the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, which has received an Interpretive grant for the project from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area -- a 41-county area that straddles the Missouri-Kansas border.

This grant will allow Mahaffie to collaborate with residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility to teach sewing skills and construct clothing to be worn by living history interpreters at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The historic site provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about 1860s farming, stagecoach travel and life on the Kansas frontier. It’s the only working stagecoach stop left on the Santa Fe Trail.

The Freedom’s Frontier Interpretive Grant program was started in 2012. Since then, more than 133 projects have been awarded grant funding. Projects awarded grant funding must interpret local history and connect to at least one of the three major themes of the heritage area: the shaping of the frontier, the Missouri-Kansas Border War and the continuing struggle for freedom.

Olathe teacher is Kansas Art Educator of the Year

The Kansas Art Education Association has named Megan Wendleton, an art teacher at California Trail Middle School in Olathe, as the 2019-20 Outstanding Overall Art Educator of the Year.

“Mrs. Wendleton is an amazing part of our California Trail staff and she is so worthy of this honor,” California Trail Principal Mike Wiley said. “Megan impacts the entire building in such a positive manner, makes outstanding connections with students and then equips them with skills to create beautiful pieces.”

She will receive the award Oct. 11 at the organization’s fall conference.

Turn in reading logs for free book

Children in grades 5 and under participating in the Olathe Public Library summer reading program have until Aug. 17 to return their summer reading logs for a free book. Teens and adults are welcome to submit their reading logs for prize drawings through Aug. 17 as well. Visit OlatheLibrary.org for more information.