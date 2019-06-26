Candidates sought for Olathe school board vacancy

Residents of Olathe and Gardner need not leave town on July 4 to see a fireworks display. File photo

How to apply for seat on school board

Residents in the northeast part of the Olathe School District have until noon July 1 to apply for a school board vacancy created by the resignation of board member Amy Martin.

The new District 2 board member will represent residents east of Ridgeview Road, south of Kansas 10 and mostly north of Santa Fe/135th Street. The district also includes a small area south of 135th and east of Pflumm Road.

Go to olatheschools.org and click on the vacancy announcement to find a printable application and district boundary map.

Applications are due to Board Clerk Joy Bondurant by noon July 1.

Martin resigned because she moved from the district. The remaining board members will select someone to serve the remainder of Martin’s term, which expires in 2022.

The school board typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

A/C repair forces week-long closure of Gardner library

The Johnson County Library’s Gardner branch will be closed from June 30 through July 7 so crews can undertake the immediate replacement of a chiller that reached the end of its life span. The closure is necessary because the air conditioning must be shut down while the work is being done.

The branch, at 137 E. Shawnee St., is expected to reopen on July 8.

Meanwhile, patrons are encouraged to visit the Edgerton Library at 319 E. Nelson St.; the Blue Valley Library at 9000 W. 151st St. in Overland Park, or the Olathe Downtown Library at 201 E. Park St.

Patrons will not be able to return books or pick up held materials at the Gardner location during the closure, but a grace period will be extended for those who have holds or materials due during that time frame.

Programs scheduled at Gardner during the closure will be canceled or rescheduled.

Olathe science teachers honored

Two Olathe science teachers are among the three Kansas state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, which are the nation’s highest honor for mathematics and science teaching.

Kelly Kluthe, from Olathe West High School, and Meg Richard, from Summit Trail Middle School, were named finalists at the 2019 Kansas Excellence in Math and Science Teaching Conference earlier this month. The other science finalist is from Emporia, and two state finalists also were named in mathematics.

Each Kansas finalist received $500 and will now compete for a national finalist title. Two educators from each state, one each in math and science, may be designated national finalists – an honor that comes with a $10,000 award.

Where to see fireworks in Olathe, Gardner

Residents of Olathe and Gardner need not leave town on July 4 to see a fireworks display.

Olathe’s annual display will begin at dark – about 9:45 p.m. – at the College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Parkway.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared for a lot of traffic. Ancillary parking will be available at Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd., and Meadow Lane Elementary School, 21880 College Blvd.

In Gardner, country music singer David Nail will headline that city’s free Fourth of July event in Celebration Park, which also includes bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines, interactive entertainment and fireworks.

Other performers include Love and Theft, Big Time Grain Co. and Dillon Carmichael.

The entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. at the park, 32501 W. 159th St., and the fireworks show starts at 10. Shuttles will run from Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 N. Waverly St. Extra parking also is available at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.

Olathe pools, community center will be open July 4

Olathe city offices and both library branches will close July 4 for the Independence Day holiday, but residential trash and recycling collection will remain on schedule.

The Olathe Community Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the four outdoor pools – Mill Creek, Frontier, Oregon Trail and Black Bob Bay – will be open from 12:30 to 6 p.m. The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A perfect score on ACT

Kaiya Scott, a senior at Olathe Northwest High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Fewer than one-tenth of 1 percent of students taking the ACT earn the top score.

Scott is on the gymnastics and Scholars Bowl teams at Olathe Northwest, where she also is a tutor in the Writing Center.

“Olathe Northwest has benefited from her involvement both inside and outside of the classroom,” the school’s principal, Chris Zuck, said in a news release. “This is certainly a testament to her hard work and talent.”

Golf tourney raises $132,000 for Olathe schools

More than 350 golfers and volunteers raised more than $132,000 at the 23rd annual Olathe Public Schools Foundation Golf Classic, held June 13.

The foundation collaborated with Olathe Health to present the tournament. Part of the money will provide mental wellness programs for students who need it the most. Also funded with the proceeds are classroom grants and recognition for outstanding classroom teachers and staff.

Gardner cleanup: 374 tons of trash

Gardner officials say that crews picked up about 374 tons during a citywide cleanup on two Saturdays this month. That’s 90 tons more than last year.