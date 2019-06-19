Beach, marina and playground open soon at Lake Olathe

The new swimming beach will open June 29 at Lake Olathe Park. The white structure in the distance is Aqua Park, a floating obstacle course. Courtesy photo

After months of construction, Olathe is about to open a new swimming beach and marina at Lake Olathe Park, as well as a destination playground and a renovated Beaver Shelter on the east side of the lake.

The opening date for those amenities is June 29. They were built as part of a park construction project costing nearly $15 million.

Other areas — the Eagles Landing reception/party venue, a waterfall feature and a sprayground — are to open in July. The project eventually will include a renovated disc golf course, amphitheater, dock/fishing pavilion and other amenities.

The marina — which will offer kayak, canoe, paddleboat and pedal boat rentals — will open at 10 a.m. June 29. An 11 a.m. opening is scheduled for the beach and a beach house with restrooms, changing rooms and two outdoor showers.

Visitors can go to the designated swimming area or pay extra for the new Aqua Park, a floating obstacle course with a trampoline, climbing wall, swing and slides.

The beach and marina are at 445 S. Ward Cliff Drive, and the park address is 625 S. Lakeshore Drive. Admission to the beach will be $7 for Olathe residents, $9 for non-residents and $3 for anyone 62 and older. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Rentals at the marina will be $5 for 30 minutes, and admission to the Aqua Park will be $10 an hour. Visitors can bring beach chairs, umbrellas and coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The new nature playground will include elements from re-purposed trees, a small zip line, a meadow maze, a splash creek and a dome made from willows.

The 170-acre lake is surrounded by 258 acres of park land.