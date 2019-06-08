One Olathe East grad headed to Carnegie Hall program

Olathe’s Evan Kappelman was selected to play tenor saxophone during the four-week National Youth Orchestra Jazz program. Courtesy photo

Jazz saxophonist chosen for elite summer program

Carnegie Hall has announced the names of the 22 young musicians from across the country, including a 2019 graduate of Olathe East High School who will participate this summer in the National Youth Orchestra Jazz program.

Olathe’s Evan Kappelman was selected to play tenor saxophone during the four-week intensive program, which aims to nurture and showcase the talents of exceptional young American jazz instrumentalists ages 16-19.

The musicians will travel to New York in mid-July for a two-week training residency and will perform July 27 at Carnegie Hall before embarking on a two-week tour to Asia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Evan has worked so hard for everything he has accomplished,” Olathe East Principal Kerry Lane said.

“He is genuine, kind and an outstanding musician. I know he appreciates the support of his terrific family and teachers as he continues to grow and learn.”

Coming soon to a corner near you...

A recent city newsletter highlighted several business developments in Olathe:

▪ Bank of Blue Valley: A new bank with a drive-thru is under construction at Santa Fe and Monroe streets in western Olathe. When completed in late summer or early fall, the building will serve as the bank’s Olathe location, because the current bank at Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road will be removed for intersection improvements.

▪ Sutherland’s Home Improvement Store: The former Price Chopper store at 151st Street and Mur-Len Road is being reconfigured as a home improvement store with an outdoor garden center.

▪ Tint World: A former QuikTrip at Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road will become a new automotive accessory retail store. Tint World is moving its only Kansas City area location to Olathe from Marshall Drive in Lenexa. A summer opening is expected.

Olathe alumni announce 2019 honorees

The Olathe Public Schools Alumni Association has chosen four graduates and one Distinguished Person of Honor to recognize during its Wall of Honor banquet this fall.

This year’s alumni honorees:

▪ Michael Boehm, a 1978 graduate of Olathe High School, who is now mayor of Lenexa.

▪ Melissa Harness Flores, a 1998 graduate of Olathe North High School, who served in the Navy and works as a safety engineer for NASA.

▪ Kim Bowen Harbur, a 1975 graduate of Olathe High School, who was a business owner before starting a network to promote organ donation.

▪ Sam Perkins, a philanthropist and 1949 graduate of John P. St. John Memorial High School. His career was in banking.

The John P. St John Memorial High School, named for a Kansas governor from Olathe, was built in 1926 and served as Olathe’s public high school until 1958, when the school was moved to what is now Olathe North.

Also being recognized is former Olathe School Superintendent Ron Wimmer, who is the Distinguished Person of Honor. That award recognizes people who didn’t graduate from an Olathe school but have provided exceptional support to the district. The recognition dinner begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 2, preceded by socializing, at the Ball Conference Center, 21350 W. 153rd St. Tickets are $45. Call 913-780-8182 for tickets or sponsorship information.

Special-needs families can learn about emergency planning

For the second year, Olathe officials are inviting special-needs individuals and their caregivers to a First Responders Safety Workshop, where they can plan for future emergencies and become familiar with the equipment that rescue crews might bring to the home.

The free workshop and barbecue lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 at the Olathe Fire Administration Building, 1225 S. Hamilton Circle. The workshop is geared for families with a child or adult who may have difficulty communicating while lost or in an emergency, including people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, autism, Down syndrome or traumatic brain injury. People with physical disabilities, and hearing or vision impairments, also are invited and could find the information useful.

Police officers and firefighters will demonstrate how emergency equipment is used, explain rescue protocol and discuss the importance of emergency planning.

Families also can enroll in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department’s “Take Me Home” program, a shared law enforcement database that helps officers better assist people with special needs during emergencies. RSVPs are requested to Vanessa Vaughn West at VLVaughnWest@OlatheKS.org. Anyone who requires communication help or other modification should call the city’s ADA coordinator at 913-971-8827 at least two business days before the event.

Need a garden tool? Try the library

Summer lawn and garden projects sometimes require tools we don’t have, but you can check them out at the Downtown Olathe Library, 201 E. Park St. First, visit the Park Street location and fill out an application to become a member of the Tool Lending Library. Members must be at least 18 years old. Learn more under the Services tab at OlatheLibrary.org.