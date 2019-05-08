Olathe’s Rock the Block effort targeted a dozen homes in one specific neighborhood last fall. Courtesy photo

Car wash benefits School for the Deaf cheerleaders

The cheerleading squad at Kansas School for the Deaf will host a car wash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 to raise money to attend a cheerleading camp this summer.

The school is at 450 E. Park St. in Olathe, a few blocks east of the county courthouse. The car wash will be in the State Street parking lot.

Shutterbugs can vie for month of free water

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Want a month of free Olathe water? There’s not much time left, but if, by 11:59 p.m. May 11, you post a really awesome photo of how your household enjoys city-supplied water, you have a chance.

First, like the city of Olathe on Facebook and/or follow the city on Twitter or Instragram. Post your photo and tag @CityofOlatheKS. The city will post what it considers the best pictures, which can be voted on by you and others. The entry with the highest vote count, through Facebook and Twitter combined, will win the free month of water, up to $100.

Local students help K-State win international robotics contest

Kansas State University engineering students from Olathe and Lee’s Summit were part of a team that took first place in an international robotics competition.

The Mercury Remote Rover Squad also was recognized with the Best Video Award at the Oklahoma State University Mercury Robotics Challenge held April 26-27 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Team members included two Olathe residents, junior Andrew Dunn and senior Brandon Rathburn, as well as Abbey Valentine, a junior from Lee’s Summit.

The Mercury Remote Robot Challenge asks competitors to design and build a robot capable of performing a mission. The robot must be operated remotely over the internet from at least 50 miles away. Each team’s robot must accomplish tasks such as picking up and launching a ping pong ball, driving through a darkened tunnel, slaloming through obstacles and racing. The pilots are not in contact with the ground team and must drive using only an onboard camera.

Middle School Coach of the Year for Kansas

Chisholm Trail Middle School math teacher Zach Reed has been named the Kansas Middle School Coach of the Year by the Kansas Coaches Association. He coaches boys basketball at the school.

“To watch Coach Reed’s impact is amazing,” Chisholm Trail Principal Michael Wolgast said in a news release. “He is a student’s mentor, role model and their adult guide”

Mahaffie admits moms for free on Mother’s Day

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm invites all moms to celebrate Mother’s Day at Mahaffie with free admission on May 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

Living history activities include blacksmith and cookstove demonstrations, stagecoach rides, tours of the historic house, chores on the farm, and viewing exhibits in the Agricultural Heritage Barn and Heritage Center.

Mahaffie is at 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Learn more at Mahaffie.org.

Home rehab effort wins award for Olathe

Back in the fall of 2018, the city of Olathe worked with Habitat for Humanity to repair or modernize exteriors and/or landscaping on 12 homes in a single neighborhood. Now the project, known as “Rock the Block,” has received a “media recognition” award given by the Kansas Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

“Rock the Block” was the first event of its kind in Kansas, the city said. Hundreds of volunteers from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, the city and Habitat for Humanity KC volunteered to help with projects.

Meeting on new park maintenance facility

On May 14, Olathe officials will brief residents about an improved park maintenance facility that will be built next to the city’s public works campus. The project includes new office, shop and site storage space.

Those interested can drop in between 6 and 7 p.m. at public works headquarters, 1385 S. Robinson Drive. No formal presentation will be made.

Blood drive May 13

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. May 13 at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

Citywide garage sale in Edgerton

Edgerton’s citywide garage sale will take place on May 11. Registered sales were to be listed on the city website, www.edgertonks.org.