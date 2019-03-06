Public invited to meet Gardner administrator finalists

Public can meet Gardner administrator finalists
Gardner’s search for a new city administrator has reached a milestone now that the list of applicants has been winnowed to three finalists.
Community members are invited to meet the candidates from 5 to 6 p.m. March 11 at City Hall. They are:
▪ Nicholas Edwards, assistant city manager in Lee’s Summit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
▪ James Pruetting, Gardner’s police chief.
▪ Brian Wilson, village administrator of Belleville, Wis.
Each finalist will introduce himself and say why he would like to serve. Those attending can drop anonymous comments into a secure box.
The City Council will interview the finalists behind closed doors immediately after the public meet-and-greet.
No action will be taken that night.
Laura Gourley has been serving as interim city administrator since mid-September after Cheryl Harrison-Lee resigned under pressure. Harrison-Lee had been placed on administrative leave in late August for undisclosed reasons, even as the city was about to receive a performance management award from the International City/County Management Association.
K-10 bridge repairs at Woodland Road
Starting March 11, the Kansas Department of Transportation will perform extensive repairs on the westbound Kansas 10 bridge over Woodland Road, creating delays for motorists in that area through mid-June.
Westbound K-10 will be reduced to one lane of traffic over the bridge, and crews will close the westbound on-ramps at Ridgeview Road and Renner Boulevard for the duration of the project.
All Woodland Road ramps will remain open during construction, and eastbound K-10 will not be affected.
Potholes aplenty
Because of the harsh winter, Olathe crews repaired more than 1,084 potholes in January and February. The city said that’s well above the average for that time period.
And as the freeze/thaw cycles continue, more potholes pop up — or is it down? — every day.
To repair potholes during the winter, the city uses a temporary cold mix asphalt. Potholes can be filled quickly with the cold mix.
Citizens can report potholes by calling 913-971-9311, or they can submit pothole locations and photos through OlatheConnect, which has an app available for smart phones.
Qlathe BBQ event next weekend is a first for the city
Next weekend, Olathe will welcome 66 competition teams to Stagecoach Park for the first Qlathe BBQ Championship, presented by The Kansas City BBQ Store and American Barbecue Systems.
Thirty-three teams hail from Olathe, and others are from Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota and elsewhere in Kansas.
The Qlathe BBQ event is free and open to the public. Festivities start Friday afternoon, March 15. Skid Roadie of 101 the Fox will broadcast live from 3 to 7 p.m.
Spectators can watch the Qlathe Cornhole Championship at 6 p.m. March 15, or watch college basketball in the entertainment tent, where food can be purchased.
Competitors will be judged on chicken, pork ribs, and pork and beef brisket. The Grand Champion and others sharing in the $10,000 prize purse will be announced around 3:30 p.m. March 16.
Learn more at OlatheKS.org/QlatheBBQ.
Olathe Northwest dance team wins big
The Olathe Northwest Raven Dance Team was named Grand National Champion and won two other championships at the National Dance Alliance Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Competing in the large varsity team category, the Ravens won championships in Team Performance and Pom & Jazz — in addition to the grand award.
This is the sixth year in which the Ravens have won a national title.
Learn how to eat cheap, but well
A best-selling cookbook author will be at the Olathe Downtown Library on March 10 to offer advice on how to eat well on a budget.
Starting at 2 p.m., Leann Brown will discuss tips and tools found in her book, “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day.” Brown wrote her cookbook with people on tight budgets in mind, particularly those on SNAP/food stamp benefits, but anyone can learn how to inexpensively elevate the quality of their home-cooked meals.
The event is co-sponsored by Johnson County Library and The Food Policy Council of Johnson County. The library is at 201 E. Park St.
‘Game of Thrones’ blood drive
A March 10 blood drive in Olathe carries a “Game of Thrones” theme, thanks to a partnership between the Red Cross and HBO.
The drive will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Indian Creek Library, in the shopping center at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.
Donors will be entered automatically for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of the television show. Participants also will receive a “Game of Thrones” T-shirt and sticker while supplies last.
Make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter an Olathe ZIP code to find the event.
Rabies clinic for pets
Olathe is sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic — for city residents only — from 8 a.m. to noon on March 16.
The drive will take place at the Olathe fire station/police substation at 24200 W. College Blvd. One-year rabies shots are $10, and three-year immunizations are $30. Residents also can license their pets with the city and pay for microchips and shots for distemper and bordatella.
Cash or check only. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must be in carriers.
Household hazardous waste disposal
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
Comments