City of Olathe is finishing up storm debris removal

Olathe finishing up storm debris removal
Even as more snow continues to fall, the city of Olathe has been plugging away on free limb pickup that began after a severe storm in January.
Limb collection has been completed west of Interstate 35, and residents there will have to pay for any additional pickups.
East of I-35, crews expect to complete the work by March 1. Residents can call the week of March 4 for any missed pickups, but the bulk pickup rate will apply for missed addresses reported after 5 p.m. March 8.
The customer service number is 913-971-9311.
Olathe dance teams are champions
Two Olathe high school dance teams attended the Dance Team Union Nationals in Orlando, Fla., earlier this month and brought home national championships.
The Olathe East High School Talons earned the Junior Varsity Pom National Champions title.
The Olathe North High School Eaglettes earned the Large Varsity Pom National Champions title. This is the third consecutive national title for that dance team.
British coaches to teach soccer
Again this spring, British soccer coaches will be in Gardner to help youngsters polish their skills with drills, games and scrimmages.
The Player Development Camp will take place the evenings of April 4, 11, 18 and 25, as well as May 2 and 9. The hour-long sessions in Celebration Park will start at 5 p.m. for ages 5 and 6, at 6 p.m. for ages 7 through 9 and at 7 p.m. for ages 10 to 12.
The cost is $70. Register by March 22 through the Parks and Recreation page at gardnerkansas.gov.
