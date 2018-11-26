Seventh-graders at Frontier Trail Middle School set out to make difference

Kids take book’s message to heart
After reading the novel “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, seventh-grade students at Frontier Trail Middle School set out to make a difference in the world.
At the end of a cross-curricular unit centered on the book, the students decided to raise money for an organization that helps bring water wells, hygiene education and sanitation in the African nation of South Sudan.
Social studies teachers Jamey Borchers, Tammy Colburn-Enochs and Hannah Mead collaborated with teachers at California Trail Middle School and helped organize a Walk-A-Thon during their social studies class period. Students collected change during their homeroom period and asked others for donations based on the number of laps completed.
While walking laps, the students mimicked Nya, a character in the novel, by carrying gallons of water with them.
They surpassed their $5,000 goal by at least $1,000. The money will go to Water for South Sudan.
“I’m so proud of our students for setting a goal, surpassing their goal, and organizing a fundraiser that will have a lasting impact in Sudan,” said Frontier Trail Principal Rod Smith.
Beware of online shopping scams
With Cyber Monday approaching, the Olathe Police Department is warning residents of these scams that may pop up when customers shop online:
▪ Spoofed websites: These are fake websites purporting to be shopping, travel or charity sites. In reality, they are set up to steal visitors’ payment information and personal details. Beware of great deals from sites you’ve never heard of before.
▪ Phishing emails: These malicious emails claim to be from well known, legitimate brands and claim to offer the best shopping or travel deals. However, the links or attachments may steal passwords, payment information or other personal data — or infect devices with viruses and malware.
▪ Clickbait: Cybercriminals may post enticing headlines on social media, leading shoppers to websites that spread viruses and malware, or trick users into entering sensitive information.
▪ Social media scams: Trending hashtags like #BlackFriday, #CyberMonday and #cyberdeals lure shoppers to scams, fake deals or giveaways, and sites that spread viruses and malware.
▪ Banners and pop-up ads: Cleverly designed web banners and pop-ups may appear legitimate but fool users into giving away payment information or other personal details on fake websites.
▪ Fake gift cards: Websites that advertise discounted gift cards from well-known brands often sell fake gift cards and steal payment information for further fraud.
▪ Fake shipping notifications: These are phishing emails disguised as shipping or delivery notifications, but contain malicious links and attachments or ask for personal information.
Gardner and Olathe to ring in holidays
Olathe and Gardner have scheduled celebrations for late November to usher in the Christmas season. Gardner promises a something new, but it’s a surprise.
Gardner’s “Christmas in the Park” extravaganza will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in Cornerstone Park. It includes the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony, songs performed by area schoolchildren and the arrival of Santa. Someone will be chosen to flip the switch that turns on thousands of lights throughout the park.
Celebrate Olathe and Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. It’s an evening of music, free activities and a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Joey the Elf. Free shuttles will run from Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St.
Candy cane hunt
Olathe invites kids to bring their flashlights to Stagecoach Park on Dec. 1 to find the candy canes that Santa will have dropped there.
The Great Candy Cane Hunt begins 5:30 p.m., and the canes can be redeemed for prizes. The cost is $8 for Olathe residents and $10 for others. Advance registration by age group is required. Go to the Parks & Recreation Page at olatheks.org, click the Olathe Active Registration and search for Candy Cane.
Making holiday recipes healthier
An expert from Kansas State University will talk about how to reduce the fat and sugar in holiday recipes during a 90-minute class Dec. 1 at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St.
The seminar on healthy holiday eating begins at 1 p.m.
Nov. 26 forum focuses on LGBTQ culture
The Olathe Human Relations Commission will host a conversational forum on LGBTQ history and culture from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe St.
The workshop will introduce LGBTQ terminology, with a focus on understanding the transgender community, and provide local and national resources. There will be time for questions.
Contact Vanessa Vaughn West at lvaughnwest@olatheks.org or 913-971-8827 with questions and to RSVP.
Online safety seminar for special-needs families
A free seminar on Dec. 6, for parents of students with special education needs, will focus on technology and safety for children.
Mark Sumler of the Joshua Center for Neurological Disorders will talk about how families can manage technology and the safety challenges that come with it. The seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Instructional Resource Center, 14090 Black Bob Road.
No RSVP is required but anyone needing sign language or Spanish interpreters should call Sally Boyd at 913-780-8170 at least three days before the seminar.
Comments