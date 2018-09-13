No more cans, paper accepted at Olathe recycling centers

Olathe changes recycling rules

Beginning Oct. 1, cardboard and glass will be the only materials accepted at the drop-off recycling centers in Olathe. The city is making the change to reduce two problems:

▪ Open dumping at the recycling centers.

▪ The contamination of recyclables with materials that aren’t suitable for recycling.

SIGN UP

Cardboard and glass will be accepted at the two Walmart parking lot drop-off locations: at Kansas 7 and Santa Fe Street and at 13600 S. Alden St.

A downtown location is currently closed because of county courthouse construction and other anticipated development.

Residents can take mixed material — such as paper, aluminum and cans — to the Olathe Composting Facility, 1100 Hedge Lane, which also accepts yard waste. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The changes were recommended in the city’s new Solid Waste Master Plan. An Olathe Waste Planning Team forecast future waste volume and assessed the capacity of the existing infrastructure to manage it until 2064.

In a recent newsletter, the city said that yard waste accounts for 65 percent of the material being diverted from landfills and that more 90 percent of yard waste has been captured the last two years through curbside collection and drop-off programs.

The city said work has begun to provide more capacity for yard waste processing at the composting facility on Hedge Lane.

Visit OlatheKS.org/Recycling for more information.

Let’s all read the same book

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams is the book chosen for the inaugural Olathe Reads community-wide reading event, which begins Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 31.

Kickoff events are scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Downtown Library and Sept. 16 at the Indian Creek branch, where patrons can experience cosmic crafts, virtual reality, refreshments and live music from Dino O’Dell and Black Crack Review. Free copies of the book and a program guide will be available at both locations starting Sept. 15.

Dino O’Dell’s Outer Space Concert will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the downtown library and 2 p.m. the next day at Indian Creek. A Planetary Voyage with Black Crack Review is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 15 downtown.

Olathe Reads is sponsored by the Olathe Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Olathe Public Library, the Olathe Chamber of Commerce and the Lenexa Sertoma Club. Learn more at OlatheLibrary.org/OlatheReads.

KC Metro College Expo is Sept. 17

Nearly 100 college representatives will be on hand at the KC Metro College Expo, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Olathe West High School.

Sponsors include the Olathe, Gardner Edgerton, Spring Hill and DeSoto public schools, as well as St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Students from those areas and parents can make connections, learn about scholarships and talk with the college officials about programs and campus life. Prize giveaways include Mac Books and Beats head phones.

Olathe West is at 2200 W. Santa Fe St.

Seminars on teen substance abuse and the law

A Johnson County assistant district attorney and two school resource officers will discuss teen substance abuse and its legal consequences during two free presentations hosted by the Olathe School District.

Topics will include drug and alcohol trends in Johnson County, state drinking laws that affect minors, vaping, the role of the court system and what happens if a child is caught with illegal substances at school.

The dates and locations:

▪ 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Olathe South High School black box theater, 1640 E. 151st St. Park in the northwest lot and use the gym entrance.

▪ 6-7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Olathe North High School little theater, 600 E Prairie St. Park in the east lot and use the auditorium door.

Resources will be available to help parents talk with their teens about drugs and alcohol.

Olathe Live! brings music to local park

The Gibson Brothers and Kelly Hunt will perform Sept. 21 when Olathe Live! takes place at Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road near the community center.

The Gibson Brothers specialize in bluegrass, while Hunt blends folk, blues and classic country.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Donations taken during the event will benefit the Mahaffie and Olathe Parks & Rec Foundations.