Gardner plans mobile ‘parklet’ downtown

Gardner is seeking public feedback on the design of a proposed mini park, or “parklet,” to be built by the end of October along a downtown sidewalk. Citizens are asked to complete an online survey by 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The city says Gardner is among 129 communities nationwide to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant to create vibrant public spaces for people of all ages.
Gardner will use the money to create the mobile parklet through a sidewalk extension that repurposes vehicle space as a spot for people to rest or socialize in the shade. The city will able to move the structure to other locations to provide accessible seating at events for people with disabilities.
The survey shows various layouts, furniture styles and shade structures for the parklet, so residents can communicate their preferences. Find the questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GardnerParklet.
In a news release, the city says the parklet will be the first step toward creating permanent civic greens in central Gardner, as envisioned in the Gardner Main Street Corridor Plan.
